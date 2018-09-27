Nitek Found Guilty of First Degree Intentional Homicide

Sentencing has not yet Been Announced

RUSK COUNTY, Wisc. – The 45-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Rusk County Deputy in 2016 has been found guilty of first degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon among other charges.

Following jury deliberations on Tuesday, Doug Nitek was also found guilty of two counts of criminal damage to property and one count each of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Nitek shot Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Glaze on October 29, 2016 while Glaze was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

Glaze died of a gunshot wound to the head.