Prep Boys Soccer: Big Wins for Duluth East, Denfeld and Superior

The Greyhounds stay undefeated as they knocked off rivals Duluth Marshall 4-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Will Francis scores in the second half as Duluth East stays undefeated, taking down rivals Duluth Marshall 4-0 on Thursday night.

With that goal, Francis ties the Greyhounds’ school record for most goals in a single season, just a few days after breaking Duluth East’s record for most career goals. The Greyhounds will look to stay unbeaten Saturday as they take on Coon Rapids.

In other boys soccer action, Jon Faynik scored twice for Duluth Denfeld in their 5-0 win over Proctor. Also, Superior gets the win over Hermantown, thanks to a first-half goal from Jacob Kidd