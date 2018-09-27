Prep Volleyball: Rails Sweep, Hunters Win Five-Set Thriller

Proctor defeated Superior 3-0, while Denfeld went the distance with Cloquet 3-2.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Payton Rodberg finished with 16 kills and 14 digs as Proctor got the sweep over Superior 3-0 Thursday night.

Sam Pogatchnik chipped in with 17 assists, 10 kills, seven digs and five blocks to help the Rails win their fourth in a row. Next up is a date with Two Harbors on Saturday.

In other volleyball news, they needed five sets between Denfeld and Cloquet, but the Hunters would come out on top 3-2. Caitlin Schneewis was busy for Denfeld as she had 20 kills and 21 digs on the night.