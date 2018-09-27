Virginia Woman Dies After Single Vehicle Accident in Side Lake

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

SIDE LAKE, Minn. – An early morning crash in Side Lake has left one person dead and another with multiple injuries.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office a male driver and female passenger were traveling near the 12000 Block of East Road when the male driver swerved to miss a deer sending the car off of the road and into a tree.

First responders on the scene found the male driver, 53 of Hibbing, suffering from several injuries.

The female passenger, 74 of Virginia, was transported to Fairview University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner to determine whether or not the death was due to the crash or to non related medical issues.

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending family notification.