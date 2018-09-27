Wasabi Coming to Duluth

Second Location of Superior Japanese Eatery to Open in Duluth Soon

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A popular Japanese restaurant in Superior is expanding into Downtown Duluth’s old City Hall.

Wasabi Restaurant will be the fourth restaurant to move into the building on the 100 block of East Superior Street.

Tycoons, Blind Pig, and most recently, Sound Restaurant once operated in the space.

But owners of Wasabi believe their business model will be a winner, giving Duluthians a taste of Japan.

“I want people to try some different food, and low sodium so more healthier,” said Sandra Li, Manager of the Superior Wasabi. “It’s a good kind of food.”

Wasabi Restaurant plans to open the old City Hall building by December. You can expect the usual $20 all you can eat sushi, just like the Tower Ave. location in Superior.