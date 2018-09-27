Woman Arrested for Stabbing in Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A woman was arrested Wednesday night after police officer’s responded to a reported stabbing at the Frances Skinner Apartments.

The incident took place at 102 East 1st Street where officers found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound.

A 57-year-old woman who lives with the victim was also present at the residence.

Officers arrested the woman who is facing charges for second degree assault and domestic assault.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.