Art Treasures from the Past Reintroduced at Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The 8th Annual Love Your Local Artist fundraiser proved not only how important art is to people’s lives, but how long it lives on in the community.

Various art pieces were on display. Local artists shining through their watercolors, sketches, and sculptures.

But in one of the library’s conference rooms laid two banners of local history.

Murals painted by Tony Yaworski, that previously hung on the walls of the pediatrics wing of the Old Memorial Hospital, now Essentia Health.

“Approximately 20-25 years ago, the mural was taken down, and it was put in storage,” said retired art teacher and student of Yaworski, Bill Gedde. “Three to four months ago, it was discovered and unrolled. They thought it was just an old roll of carpet.”

Thankfully, they realized these two long masterpieces were not carpet.

Yaworski taught art for 42 years in the Superior School District, before teaching night classes at local colleges until his death in 1998. This is the first time his murals have been seen by the public in almost three decades.

According to Gedde, seeing his pieces salvaged to be enjoyed once again, would bring a smile to Yaworski’s face.

“He’s probably looking down right now. He’s probably chuckling a little bit, but I’m sure he’s pretty proud.”

After the fundraiser, the murals will be restored by a team led by Gedde. Apparently and easy job, since he said he learned Yaworski’s color palette from learning under him.

Throughout the night, one after another, “hey, I remember those from the peds floor at Old Memorial!” could be heard.

A testament to just how legendary these pieces of local art are.