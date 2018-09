Bulldogs Win 16th Straight Match at Home, Sweep Vikings

UMD dominated the match, taking the second set 25-9.

DULUTH, Minn. – No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth Volleyball won its 16th straight match at home as the Bulldogs swept the Augustana Vikings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-22.

Morgen Makenzie finished with a team-high 15 kills, while Emily Torve had 44 assists.

UMD will host Wayne State on Saturday at 4 p.m.