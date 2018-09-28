Canoe & Kayak Through Fall Colors on the Brule River!

Active Adventures: Brule River Canoe Rentals

BRULE, Wis. — Join Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot for a colorful ride down the Brule River! It’s a great way to immerse yourself in the changing leaves of Wisconsin. Take a calm beginner trip (where you won’t get splashed or wet). Or get your adrenaline pumping on novice or advanced rapids! Wet suits are available for the chilly fall days and you can rent both canoes and kayaks at Brule River Canoe Rentals. The season will run through mid October. Call for reservations or stop by any Saturday and take a memorable trip down the beautiful fall colors along the river!

BRULE CANOE RIVER RENTALS

LOCATION: 13869 US-2, Brule, WI 54820

PHONE: (715) 372-4983

HOURS: Walk in welcome on Saturdays only through the middle of October. Otherwise, call for reservations any other day of the week.

DISCOUNT: Mention that you saw this story on Fox 21 News and receive 15% off!