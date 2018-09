Coaches Corner: St. Scholastica Football

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talked with the St. Scholastica football team. We were joined by interim head coach George Penree, quarterback Zach Edwards and wide receiver Aaron Olson. The Saints talked about their emotional season-opening win over Westminster, plus their game this weekend against Martin Luther.