Downtown Duluth Alive with Art for Art Walk

Residents Walk through Exhibits at Local Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.-Duluth was turned into an art museum for the Downtown Duluth Art Walk.

Local businesses such as Zeitgeist, the Red Herring, and Duluth Coffee Company housed art exhibits.

Thanks to arts education students at UMD, participants could make some art themselves at Pineapple Art Center and Supply, unleashing their creativity.

“They brought back memories from childhood,” said UMD student Danika Brown. “So I think that’s a really big part, is like knowing how much it impacted you when you were younger and then doing it again and just kind of seeing how things have changed. But you still have the sense of like imagination and creativity.”

Those students and their professor held a session making a Swedish togetherness circle. Strings of straw and beads are made at the end of the harvest to signify activity and unity.