Friday September 28, 2018: Morning Forecast
Categories: Weather Video
Tags: Below Freezing, Below Freezing Overnight, Chance of Snow, Cold Night, Duluth Minnesota Weather, First Hard Freeze, first snowfall of the season 2018, flurries, Freeze Warning, Freezing Evening, Frost, Growing Season Ends, Hard Freeze, Light snow dusting, merlot weather, merlots weather, Meteorologist Brittney Merlot, Northland Weather Forecast, Superior Wisconsin Weather Forecast, Twin Ports Weather Forecast, Widespread Minnesota Wisconsin Freeze