Fuse Duluth Prepares to Network on the Disc Golf Course

Fuse Duluth will be Hosting Their Second Annual Disc Golf Scramble on Thursday, October 4

DULUTH, Minn. – Wild weather won’t stop Fuse Duluth from getting the opportunity to network and have some fun.

The Second Annual Disc Golf Scramble has been moved to Thursday, October 4, rescheduled from a previous date due to strong winds and rain.

The event is sponsored by the Lincoln Park Business Group.

The Disc Golf Scramble will include a relaxed afternoon of networking, great beer tastings, food and fun.

Everyone will receive free discs to use with ticket purchase.

The cost to register is $40 dollars per player, or $150 dollars for a team of four.

This year’s event is taking place at Enger Park Golf Course.

