German Apple Chutney Pork Chop – Perfect Fall Flavor

Cooking Connection: Cast Iron Bar & Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are bringing you to Cast Iron Grill in Pike Lake where the chef is cooking up a pork chop drizzled with apples and fall flavors!

RECIPE: 10oz pork chop, drizzle butter and salt and pepper on top. Cook for 25min where the inside temperatures is 145°.

Chutney: Onions, orange zest, 1/2 teaspoon of ginger, butter, vinegar, brown sugar and two apples. Simmer until the consistency thickens.

Herb potatoes: Diced Idaho potatoes, yellow onion and a season blend.

It’s the chef’s special that will be on the menu for the month of October at Cast Iron Pub & Grill in Pike Lake, MN!

LOCATION: 5906 Old Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN 55811

HOURS: Tues-Fri 11am-midnight, Sat & Sun 9am-midnight & Closed on Monday’s

PHONE: (218) 729-7514