Glensheen Mansion Offers Apple Flights as a Fall Treat

The flights are an experiment for possible future fall festivities.

DULUTH, Minn.- Apples are taking center stage at Glensheen Mansion as a Fall celebration begins there.

Similar to a flight of beer, the mansion is offering apple flights to guests for the first time. The flight comes with four different types of apples and an informational poster describing what each apple is like and where it comes from.

Glensheen Mansion director Dan Hartman finds Honeycrisp Apples to a fan favorite so far.

“Here in Minnesota, this is the peak harvest season for apples. And I think Minnesota, party because of the Honeycrisp, have some pride in apples. You see a lot of that in Minnesota culture.”

The flights are only a trial lasting through the rest of the weekend. Glensheen staff are hoping to make it a regular tradition, serving apple flights and other apple treats through the months of September and October for future Fall seasons.