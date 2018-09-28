Interactive Map Traces Minnesota and Wisconsin’s Fall Colors

DULUTH, Minn. – Sightseers can once again use an interactive map for planning their fall color road trips in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Fall Color Finder shows the progression of red, gold and orange across the state.

The map is based on observations from all 75 of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. The map will be updated each week with where to find the best visuals.

Travel Wisconsin also offers a look at the Wisconsin Fall Color Report where users can share their fall photos and also have videos offering a bird’s-eye view of fall colors on the Comet Sky Ride.

You can view the MN Fall Color Finder here: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html.

You can view the WI Fall Color Report here:https://www.travelwisconsin.com/fall-color-report.