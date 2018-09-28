Mammography Physicians Get Together to Talk Advancements in the Field

The 22nd Annual Breast Imaging Duluth conference kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Medical Technology Management Institute held their 22nd annual Breast Imaging Duluth Conference.

Radiologists and Mammography technicians gathered at the Inn on Lake Superior to hear from fellow professionals. The conference showcased the latest in screening and mammogram technology including the 3D scanner used to evaluate early onset of breast cancer in men and women.

“It’s important for us to come together as a community and to be together and to educate each other and learn from each other and talk about what is best for our patients and how we take care of them,” said Dr. Terri Gizienski, a radiologist and conference speaker.

The conference was placed to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness month in October. Expert lectures and presentations last through the weekend.