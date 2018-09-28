National Coffee Day is Finishing off September, but There’s More to it Than Your Regular Cup of Joe

What else can you do with coffee besides drink it?

DULUTH, Minn.- Fox 21’s Viktoria Capek takes you to the “lab” of Duluth Coffee Company where Jess Rossing creates organic beauty products and body scrubs from dried coffee grounds. She tells us all about her business Pretty Gritty Body.

For more information on Pretty Gritty Body, you can learn in person at Duluth Coffee Company on Superior Street or visit the website here.

