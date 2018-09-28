Specialists in Cardiovascular Medicine Discuss Their Latest Findings

Experts present to those in the field of heart medicine at the Duluth conference.

DULUTH, Minn.- Specialists in cardiovascular medicine from Essentia Health gathered to hear from experts in their field.

The annual conference at the DECC was dedicated to practitioners and health care team members interested in learning the latest strategies in heart care. Program coordinators like Dr. Wilson Ginete said that conferences like this are important for physicians who rarely get to take time from their busy schedules to learn updated information in the field.

“We come in, talk about topics that relate to them, that are relevant to them. They also get to ask us questions in the end, so it’s really a good way to just get a break from work and sit down and talk to experts.”

Other topics covered at the conference included cholesterol, hypertension and general heart disease information and treatment.