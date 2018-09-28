U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board to Host Fall Husky Refinery Meeting

No Date or Location has Been Reserved for a Meeting

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board has responded to a letter from several Democratic Congressional leaders who formally requested a public meeting to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Husky Energy explosion and fire in Superior:

Dear Senator Baldwin, Senator Smith, and Senator Klobuchar, Congresswoman McCollum and Congressman Nolan:

Thank you for your letter of September 26, 2018 requesting that the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) conduct a public meeting to be held in the Twin Ports Metropolitan Area to discuss the agency’s ongoing investigation into the April 26, 2018 explosion and fire at the Husky Refinery in Superior, Wisconsin.

We share your commitment to an open and transparent investigation of the Husky refinery accident. Once the agency’s appropriation status has been determined for fiscal year 2019, we will begin planning a public meeting this fall in Duluth, Minnesota. Like our previous public meetings, we will provide an update on the investigation and invite government officials, workers, and members of the community who were affected by this event to submit comments. Additional details about the date and location of the event will be shared with your offices when available. We invite you or members of your staff to attend the meeting and deliver a statement.

Thank you for your continued interest in the CSB’s ongoing investigation at the Husky Superior refinery. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Communications Manager Hillary Cohen at Hillary.Cohen@csb.gov or 202-446-8094.

Sincerely,

Kristen M. Kulinowski, Ph.D., Interim Executive

No date or location for a public meeting has been confirmed at this time.