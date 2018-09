UMD Women’s Hockey Wins Home Opener

Bulldogs knock off Boston College 4-2

DULUTH, Minn.- No. 9 Minnesota Duluth took down No. 4 Boston College 4-2 in their season and home opener.

Ryleigh Houston had two goals for the Bulldogs. Syndey Brodt and Lizi Norton also chipped in. The Bulldogs and Eagles will wrap up their series Saturday at Amsoil Arena.