UWS All-Class Reunion & Anniversary Weekend

UWS's first class graduated in 1897.

SUPERIOR, Wis. The University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) is celebrating its 125th anniversary and all class reunion this weekend.

The celebration kicked off with its Outstanding Alumni Luncheon, which recognizes the achievements of 125 alumni.

UWS administration say they are proud of what fellow alumni have accomplished and how they give back their community.

The honorary alumni bonded with old friends and made new ones.

“We think of them as our inspiration, our historians as they keep the stories of their times when they were here and they inspire us to be good stewards of our institution in the future,” said UWS Chancellor Dr. Renee Wachter.

There are plenty of activities during the weekend for the Yellowjackets like musical performances, campus tours and a carnival.