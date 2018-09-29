Buddies Battle Bullying Over Breakfast of Pancakes

Anti-Bullying Pancake Breakfast held at Iron Mug

DULUTH, Minn.-A breakfast to battle bullying took place in Duluth today at the Iron Mug.

Folks could help prepare and serve pancakes, in an effort to raise money for the T.E.A.C.H. Anti–Bullying organization.

And helpers ranged from young to old, all coming out to lend a hand to this cause.

“Bullying is not acceptable, because it hurts others,” said Kingston Gartheus, one of the young servers helping out. “After they’re bullied they’re going to want to bully more.”

Some of FOX21’s very own also helped serve, and eat some pancakes. Singer and public speaker Mindy Davey and some Duluth Police Officers also came to support.