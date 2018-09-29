Bulldogs Football Continues Undefeated Season

Minnesota-Duluth came out firing in the second half to defeat Concordia University-St. Paul 32-3.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota-Duluth dominated the second half on offense and defense to go 5-0 on the season while defeating Concordia University-St. Paul 32-3.

Quarterback John Larson threw for 238 yards and one touchdown as the Bulldogs continue their undefeated season. Larson recorded one rushing touchdown, while Wade Sullivan and Zach Ojile also recorded a touchdown on the ground.

UMD (5-0) will play its first road game in three weeks when the Bulldogs play at Augustana Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.