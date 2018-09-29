Bulldogs Hockey Sweeps Eagles to Open Season

The women's hockey team took down No. 4 Boston College 2-1 on Saturday to pick up their second win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After picking up a big win to open their season, No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth continued to roll as it defeated No. 4 Boston College 2-1 on Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

Ryleigh Houston got it going for the Bulldogs on Saturday, scoring her third goal of the weekend. Maggie Flaherty also got on the board, netting her first collegiate goal.

Maddie Rooney stopped 25 out of 26 shots in the win.

UMD (2-0) now prepares to host No. 3 Minnesota next weekend.