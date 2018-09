Bulldogs Volleyball Sweeps Wildcats For Sixth Straight Win

No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth continues to roll as it dominated Wayne State on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth continued to dominate, sweeping Wayne State on Saturday, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18. UMD has now won 17 straight matches at home.

Kate Berg led the Bulldogs with 15 kills, while Emily Torve had 43 assists.

UMD (14-3) will now prepare for a tough test as it hosts No. 1 Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday, Oct. 3.