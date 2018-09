Rangers Dominate Timberwolves in Final Home Game

Mountain-Iron Buhl scored its second most points this season.

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Mountain-Iron Buhl dominated its way past Ely on Saturday afternoon as the Rangers picked up the 44-12 win in their final home game of the season.

The Rangers improve to 4-1 on the season and will play at McDonell Central on Oct. 5.

The Timberwolves fall to 1-3 and will host Cook County on Oct. 5.