Saints Men Dominate While Women End in Draw

DULUTH, Minn. – Both St. Scholastica soccer teams battled Northwestern today, but the men came out victorious while the women finished in a scoreless draw.

The Saints men’s soccer team jumped out to an early lead, going up 3-0 at the half. They would score two more in the second half to get the 5-0 win. Jordan Finneran scored the final two goals of the game.

The women’s soccer teams struggled to get much going, as neither team could get much going in double overtime to end in a scoreless draw. The Saints had nine shots on goal while the Eagles only had four, but no one could find the back of the net.

The CSS men’s soccer team improve to 5-3-1 on the season and will play at Gustavus Adolphus College on Oct. 2 while the CSS women’s soccer team (4-3-2) will now face University of Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday.