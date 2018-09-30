Atari Aces Attack at VIP Pizza

Superior Pizza Restaurant Hosts Atari Competition

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Joystick champions of the 80’s can now defend their titles and compete again in Superior, as an Atari Tournament was held at VIP Pizza.

The tournament was organized by the video game store Games Then and Now. all ages could come and play Atari’s Asteroids, with cash prizes for the highest scorers.

Organizers say those old video games just have a way of bringing smiling faces together.

“When I went to my friend’s house in Aurora I’d go to 7/11 and play Centipede, and die horribly, but still had fun,” said Games Then and Now co-owner Diane Matic.

“It’s kind of fun just to hang out with other gamers and just have a good time,” said her husband, and fellow owner, Jason Matic.

It was Jason’s dream to open up a Video Game Store.

“As a kid I just have always been intrigued by being inside, going into the games store, and kind of always wanted my own,” he said.

Since many Atari systems are now rare antiques, the games at the tournament were played off emulators, software which allows you to play old games on new devices.

The couple chose Atari after a mass of customer requests for such a tournament.

Now, after similar requests, a Nintendo Tournament is expected for mid-winter.