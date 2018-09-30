Minnesota Senator on Saturday Night Live

DULUTH, Minn.- The Land of 10,000 Lakes had some representation on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

The show’s cold open parodied the Senate Judiciary Meeting of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, featuring celebrities portraying all the politicians who voiced questions or remarks.

Among these politicians was Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL).

Portrayed by SNL alum Rachel Dratch.

The show featured her asking Kavanaugh if, during his time in high school he ever drank so much he “didn’t remember what happened the night before or part of what happened?” In the show Dratch instead asked “did you ever blackout?”

Kavanaugh replied, as he did in the actual hearing, “I don’t know, have you?” A reply which reportedly stunned Klobuchar, as she told CNN later.