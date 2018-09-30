Northern Star: William Francis

The forward has just broken the all time scoring record for Duluth East soccer.

DULUTH, Minn.- William Francis entered his senior season at Duluth East with hopes of break the school record as leading goalscorer for the Greyhounds and just last week he made that happen.

“I kind of had it in the back of my mind before the season started. Every game I just tried to make an appearance in the game, tried to really just go in as hard as I could. Maybe pull out a goal, two goals a game,” said Francis.

“Will is one of those players that when he’s around the ball, it’s dangerous. Anything 20 yards out and if he has a little space it’s in the net,” said head coach Corey Bachand.

But the forward admits he wouldn’t have broken the record without the rest of his teammates doing their jobs.

“It helps a lot. It really takes a lot off of every position when every position is good.”

Although he has achieved his goal, Francis continues to work hard and improve,

“That’s the beauty of Will. Will is a kid that’s humble but not because when you’re that good you need to have that edge and he has that. But he’s willing to put the work in to just be better. He wants to strive and get to the next level and hopefully he’ll be playing somewhere next year as well,” said Bachand.

Francis is unsure of where he will be playing next year but he does have one specific requirement.

“My family actually lives in Kentucky right now so I’m going to move there after one semester because I’m graduating early and then I’m going to try to pick somewhere near there so my parents can watch me.”

And what better way to end his final semester at Duluth East than with a state championship?

“It would mean everything. That’s the goal every year. To win the state tournament, that’s the goal for every team in the state. It would be a memory that last my whole life and I can pass down to everyone. It would just be amazing.”