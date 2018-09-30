Racers Get Muddy in Dirt Yard Dash

The sixth annual race brought in over 400 participants.

DULUTH, Minn. – Racers got down and a little dirty Sunday for a friendly competition in this year’s Dirt Yard Dash. Over 400 people showed up to the Vineyard Church this year to compete.

The race featured different obstacles including climbing over walls jumping through water bins and crawling through a mud pit.

“All the mud. Yeah, all the mud at the beginning. It was thick and soupy,” participant Illya Schuelke said was the hardest part.

The race was for anyone ages eight years or older, giving anyone the chance to run around and act like a kid again.