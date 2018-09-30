Strong Offensive and Defensive Performances Lead Bulldogs to 5-0.

Minnesota Duluth held Concordia St. Paul to a field goal while putting up 32 points.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldogs dominated Concordia St. Paul 32–3 Saturday afternoon at Malosky

Stadium. Both the offense and the defense showed up to play, allowing a mere field goal by the Golden Bears while sophomore QB John Larson went 20 for 32 for 283 yards and one touchdown while rushing 69 yards with 15 carries.

“We were able to establish a line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. I thought our offensive line, our defense front both played well and the secondary did a good job defending the pass from bigger wide receivers. Offensively, I don’t know the time of possession was today, but we were able to control the ball, keep our defense of the field and continue to hold the lead,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

“They played hard. They hit hard. They were physical. They’re fast. But we were able to get blocks and read blocks and able to move the ball down the field efficiently and put it in,” said running back Wade Sullivan.

The Bulldogs now look ahead to Saturday when they will head to Augustana for a second NSIC Southern division clash.