UMD Women’s Hockey Uses BC Sweep to Prepare for Minnesota

The team played well on all sides of the game starting the season 2-0.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team swept No.4 Boston College in a 2 game home opener series. The Bulldogs are now 2–0 for the 12th time in it’s 20 season history.

“I love the way that we finished it out. I think there were some momentum swings throughout the game and when we need to make key plays we did. We had great sticks in the D zone. Maddie made some huge saves to settle things down throughout the game. Well done all across the board,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“I mean they’re a huge team and we matched their intensity, played well defensively and capitalized on our chances offensively. So that was big for us to get that under our belt going into Minnesota,” said goaltender Maddie Rooney.