Yellowjackets Come From Behind to Take Down St. Mary’s

UWS gained momentum late to get the 4-3 win.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After trailing throughout the first half, UWS powered through to get a 4-3 win over St. Mary’s. Blake Perry had two goals while James Bruce and Leonardo Paredes each had one. Dalton VonKaenel started in goal improving his record to 7-1-1 on the year.

Next, the Yellowjackets travel to Hamline on Wednesday for a non-conference match.