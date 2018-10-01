Attorney: Ellison Abuse Claim Unsubstantiated

ST. PAUL, Minn.-A lawyer investigating a woman’s claim that she was physically abused by Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison has concluded the allegation is unsubstantiated.

The Associated Press on Monday obtained a draft of the report by Susan Ellingstad, an attorney hired by Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party to investigate the allegation.

Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan, accused Ellison in August of dragging her off a bed by her feet in 2016 while screaming obscenities. She claims to have video footage of the incident. The Democratic congressman denies the incident occurred.

Ellingstad writes in her report that Monahan’s refusal to provide the video she says she has leads her “to conclude that the allegation is unsubstantiated.”

Ellingstad’s report also notes Monahan gave shifting explanations for why she won’t release the video.

Ellison is leaving Congress to run for Minnesota attorney general.