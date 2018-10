Cancelled Alabama Show in Duluth Rescheduled

Concert Will Now be Nov. 7 at Amsoil

DULUTH, Minn.-The Alabama concert that was cancelled for Duluth yesterday has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 at Amsoil Arena.

The lead singer of the group is suffering from bronchitis which caused the cancellation, according to a prepared statement from Jade Presents and Twin Ports Entertainment, which are promoters for the show.

All purchased tickets for the Sept. 30 show will be honored on the new concert date.