Coffee Conversation: Zeitgeist to Host Second ‘Spirit of Duluth’ Series

On Monday, October 15, Zeitgeist will Kick Off the Second 'Spirit of Duluth' Series with South African Culture, Cuisine

DULUTH, Minn. – Culture and cuisine from across the globe will soon take center stage at Zeitgeist in Downtown Duluth.

Tickets are on sale right now for the first ‘Spirit of Duluth’ series on Monday, October 15.

This is the second year Zeitgeist has hosted events centered on highlighting culture and cuisine from other parts of the world.

“A Taste of South African Culture & Cuisine” is the first gathering in Zeitgeist’s second season of ‘Spirit of Duluth Film & Dinner Series.’

The evening will include events put on by Duluthians who are South African along with others involved in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee.

Folks will enjoy a delicious specially-prepared meal at 5:30 p.m. in the Zeitgeist Cafe Mezzanine.

The menu for the first event will include: Grilled chicken peanut stew, Boerewors: A popular South African sausage with lamb and pork, smoked then grilled and served with corn, potatoes, and root vegetables, Malva Pudding: Baked pudding with apricots and a butter cream sauce. A glass of South African wine and Rooibos tea is also included.

Following the dinner, starting at 7:30 p.m., Zeitgeist will be showing the film “A Reasonable Man” in the Zeitgeist Teatro.

A Reasonable Man tells the story of an ex-army officer-turned-lawyer, who defends an impoverished young cowherd of killing a baby.

People can attend the dinner and film, or just attend the film screening for free without attending the dinner.

Tickets for the dinner are selling fast, and seating for the film is limited. Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Click here to purchase tickets.

If you’re unable to attend the South African night, a list of upcoming special events are listed below.

Fall 2018 Spirit of Duluth Dates:

October 15: South African

November 12: Mexican: Day of the Dead

December 10: To be determined