Duluth Fire Department Going Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

DULUTH, Minn. – Throughout the month of October, the Duluth Fire Department is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.

This is the first time the Duluth Fire Department has come up with a way to raise awareness and raise funds for Circle of Hope, a local organization committed to helping folks living with breast cancer.

Sizes S-XL are $18 dollars for adults.

Childrens shirts are also available in sizes XS-L for $15 dollars.

Special order shirts are 2XL-4XL.

Contact Captain Lisa Consie at lconsie@duluthmn.gov to order your shirt.

Orders can be picked up at Duluth Fire Stations 10, 11, and the Duluth Fire Department Headquarters.