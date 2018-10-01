Duluth Grill Named Best Breakfast in the State

One reason Duluth Grill was recognized was for its Smoke Salmon Hash.

DULUTH, Minn. – Not many restaurants in the Northland can say they have the title of being one of the best breakfast restaurants in the state of Minnesota.

But Duluth Grill received that honor from People Magazine.”

Staff say it’s a team effort and it also has a lot to do with loyal customers.

“The recipe is online, now we smoke it is online. so the whole process of bringing and smoking,” said Duluth Grill Co-owner Tom Hanson. “If anybody chooses to go that far to that extent, they can actually brine and some of their own fish and create their own breakfast out of that recipe.

The Smoked Salmon Hash Skillet was removed temporarily from the menu, but it makes it return this Thursday.

“I think when people come up hear big lake, they’re thinking of food like that, your walleye, salmon, whitefish, all of those things,” said Hanson. “You always get a natural selection in our menu. We do really well with it.”