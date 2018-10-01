Flake Stokes Presidential Speculation as Court Debate Rages

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is stoking new speculation about a possible presidential run as he emerges as a central figure in the explosive debate over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick.

BOSTON-Republican Sen. Jeff Flake is stoking new speculation about a possible presidential run as he emerges as a central figure in the explosive debate over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

Flake is scheduled to speak in New Hampshire Monday. It’s his second appearance this year in the state that hosts the nation’s first presidential primary election.

Flake single-handedly delayed Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation proceedings last week by insisting on an FBI investigation.

He told CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday that the conservative judge’s nomination would be “over” if federal investigators determine he lied.

In March, Flake told New Hampshire Republicans that someone needs to stop Trump in the 2020 presidential contest. He said he may run – either as a Republican or an independent – if no one else does.