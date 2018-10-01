Grandma’s Marathon Registration Opening

The 2019 race will happen June 22nd

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration for the 2019 Grandma’s Marathon, Gary Bjorkland Half Marathon, and William A. Irvin 5K will open at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Last year, registration for the 7,500 person half marathon filled up in about four and a half hours.

In 2019, marathon staff is extending their “Controlled Queue” to all races.

That allows runners to keep their spot while they fill out their registration and sign up for add-ons.

The enrollment process will have one new feature this year.

“We have the Gary Bjorkland two year entry where runners, every other year they have the option to register for the half marathon two years in a row, so they can register for 2019 and 2020 all in one spot,” said Mandi Peterson, Grandma’s Marathon Marketing and Public Relations Director.

The 2019 marathon and half marathon will be run on June 22nd.