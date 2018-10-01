Greyhounds, Hunters Battle to Draw in Boys Soccer

In a battle of two of the best teams in the Northland, this one ended in a 2-2 tie.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a game with several momentum swings, Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East played to a 2-2 tie Monday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The Greyhounds’ Seth Hoffman would score the first goal of the match. Jon Faynik answered for the Hunters as the game was tied at one after the first half. Then in the second, Connor Feyen found the back of the net for Denfeld. But in the 77th minute, Will Francis would score for East to tie the match again at two. There would be no scoring in the overtime periods as the match ended in a draw.

Duluth East now moves to 11-0-2 as they will take on Hermantown on Wednesday. Duluth Denfeld are 11-2-1 as they get set to face Grand Rapids on Thursday.