Imagine Canal Park Pilot Project Comes to an End

City expected to release a preliminary report in late October, full report in November

DULUTH, Minn. -Duluth’s Imagine Canal Park plan, a pilot project to rethink the neighborhood, is coming to an end.

The city received more than 600 submitted forms and hundreds more comments for and against September’s pilot program.

Buchanan Street has been re-opened after being shut down for a community space, and Lake Avenue’s lane changes will be changed back to normal in the next few days.

City officials expect to release a preliminary report in late October and a full report in mid-November once they sift through all the surveys and comments, many of which addressed the parking situation and several other issues.

“We’ve heard lots of great ideas about what those might be and that could look at something like expanded trolley service or some form of modification to how parking works down here, but nothing’s going to change until we have a more comprehensive community conversation,” said Adam Fulton, the city’s Community Planning Manager.

The wayfinding signs will remain up in canal park after the city got many positive comments about them.