Man Struck and Killed on State Highway in Aitkin County

Victim Was on Floodwood City Council

JACOBSON, Minn.-A Floodwood man is dead after being struck by a car on state Highway 200 in Aitkin County.

The victim has been identified as Vernon Owens, a Floodwood city councilor. He was serving his third term. Owens was also a veteran who had served in the Marine Corps and Navy.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the 61-year-old man was a passenger in a car that struck a bear on the road. He and the driver got out to check the damage, and he was struck and killed by a passing car.

The incident happened west of Jacobson shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. No one else was injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports alcohol did not play a role in the crash.