Prep Soccer: Hawks Sweep Rails in Doubleheader

Hermantown boys and girls soccer posted shutouts over Proctor.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown boys and girls soccer came out victorious over Proctor on Monday, as the girls won 5-0 and the boys scored late to get the 1-0 win.

Kaydee High and Amber Zierden scored in the second half for Hermantown to push the Hawks past the Rails. Hermantown (8-4-2) will host Duluth East on Wednesday. Proctor (1-11-1) prepares to host Cloquet/Carlton on Tuesday.

While the girls came out firing, it took longer for the boys to get on the scoreboard, as their game was scoreless at the half. The Hawks would eventually score in the second half to get the shutout win. Hermantown (6-6-1) will host Duluth East on Wednesday while Proctor (7-7) will play at Duluth Marshall on Tuesday.