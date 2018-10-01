Prep Volleyball: Bulldogs, Wrens Get Home Wins

Carlton won its 14th straight match.

DULUTH, Minn. – Carlton would continue to dominate as the Bulldogs swept the Hermantown Hawks on Monday night while Wrenshall got the win over Mountain-Iron Buhl.

With the win, Carlton has now won 14 straight matches. The Bulldogs (20-2) will host Moose Lake-Willow River on Tuesday while Hermantown (9-10) will host Proctor on Thursday.

Wrenshall improves to 9-5 and will host Barnum on Tuesday, while Mountain-Iron Buhl falls to 6-12 and will play at Cromwell-Wright on Thursday.