UMD Football Moves Up to #7 in AFCA Poll

The Bulldogs continue to climb the polls as they stay undefeated.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team are coming off a dominating home win over Concordia-St. Paul as they moved up in the national ranks.

It wasn’t a big jump, but the Bulldogs climbed one spot to #7 on the AFCA poll. It is the highest ranking for the Bulldogs since the 2015 preseason poll, where UMD checked in at #3.

Head coach Curt Wiese’s men are one of only 20 Division II teams that remain undefeated. Next up for the Bulldogs is a road match-up this Saturday at Augustana.