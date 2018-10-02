Canal Park Resumes Normal Operation After Striping the Streets

The Imagine Canal Park trial comes to a close.

DULUTH, Minn.- Officials with the city blocked off South Lake Ave. for about two hours while they removed the tape and road blocks in place from the Imagine Canal Park Trial.

This marks the end of the five week trial. Officials say the parking meters blocked off from use lost the city nearly $3000. Parking meters, Buchanan Street access and the traffic lanes down South Lake Ave. are back to normal operation.

M3 Engineer Bill Boyd says the lane tape removal will leave some staining on the streets.

” This material will be down about 5 weeks now and it does leave a little bit of a stain… UV light will kill it. Traffic will kill it. They’re going to repaint. The lines here when they’ve got good weather.”

The city will repaint the street for single lane use though the Winter, but could go be going back to double lane striping come the Spring. Officials should have a better idea on the community response to the trial by Mid-November when survey results come back.