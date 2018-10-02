CSS Students On Alert After ‘Peeping Tom’ Reported On Campus

DULUTH, Minn. — Students at the College of St. Scholastica are on alert after reports of a “Peeping Tom” on campus.

A spokesperson for the college told FOX 21 Tuesday that there were two recent incidents where a man was seen peeking into first-floor windows of dorm rooms in the student residence hall.

One student reported she was sleeping when she woke up to the man using a cell phone to record her.

The other students also reported being recorded by a man with a cell phone outside their first-floor room.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday night.

The only description of the suspect is a white male, older than college-age, about five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a grey hoodie.

The College of St. Scholastica released the following statement:

“The College takes the security of our students very seriously. We notified our community as soon as we were made aware of these incidents. We have increased our security presence in the area.”